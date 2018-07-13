DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on the funeral for former Iowa Gov. Robert Ray (all times local):
1:05 p.m.
The funeral for former Iowa Gov. Robert D. Ray has started in a church he attended as a child and where he met his future wife.
The Friday services are being held at First Christian Church, not far from Ray's childhood home in Des Moines' Drake neighborhood. Ray met Billie Lee Hornberger at the church, and they married years later.
Overflow seating is available at nearby Drake University.
The Rev. Bill Spangler-Dunning of the Christian Church in the Upper Midwest will lead the funeral. Eulogies are planned by Ray's former chief of staff David Oman, former ambassador Kenneth Quinn and Drake University's Scott Raecker.
Ray died Sunday at age 89. He was governor of Iowa for 14 years.
———
7:30 a.m.
Iowans will gather in Des Moines to remember the life of former Gov. Robert D. Ray.
A funeral will be held at First Christian Church at 1 p.m. Friday for the five-term governor.
On Thursday, Ray became the first person in 63 years to lie in state at the Capitol.
Ray died Sunday at age 89. He's remembered for helping thousands of Vietnam War refugees relocate to the state and for defining Iowa's GOP politics for years. He also served as mayor of Des Moines and president of his alma mater, Drake University.
A livestream of the funeral will be available at live.drake.edu.
———
12 a.m.
Iowa residents remembering the legacy of former Gov. Robert D. Ray are reflecting on the difference between his administration and today's politics.
Ray will be eulogized Friday during a funeral in Des Moines. The Republican governor is known for being a centrist who put policy before political expediency. He died Sunday at age 89.
Kenneth Quinn, president of the World Food Prize Foundation, served in the Ray administration. He doubts someone with Ray's positions could be elected today. He says the outpouring of respect and affection for Ray shows how popular his leadership style remains in Iowa.
Ray put Iowa on the international stage in the 1970s when he welcomed Vietnam War refugees from Southeast Asia. That action stands in contrast with Republicans' current immigration views.