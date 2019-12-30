Thinking about buying legal pot in Illinois? Iowa authorities say don’t bring it back here

“Although we do not yet know the totality of the consequences of Illinois’ new marijuana law, I do have concerns for the areas like Scott County that border Illinois,” he said in an email to The Gazette. “There have been spikes in the black market marijuana business in other locations of the country where they have already legalized recreational marijuana. This causes the black market and the legalized businesses to compete (and puts) the legalized businesses at a disadvantage because of the high tax.”

Lane said his department’s special operations unit is tasked with investigating drug crimes with a focus on going after the suppliers — a task he said would be difficult when Illinois government steps into the role of supplier.

Despite these concerns, law enforcement agencies in towns and counties along the Iowa-Illinois border mostly say they are not planning to beef up enforcement unless they see a need.

“We do not plan on any special projects targeting marijuana from Illinois,” said Dubuque police Chief Mark Dalsing. “We also have a joint City-County-State Drug Task Force, and they are not planning any special enforcement, either.”

For now, Dalsing said his department is relying on people in their areas to use good judgment.