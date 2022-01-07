Third man sentenced in fatal shooting at New Year's party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison, with parole eligibility in 15 years, after shots were fired into a home in Sioux City during a New Year's Eve party.

Carlos Morales pleaded guilty in August to two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Morales and two co-defendants fired at least 27 shots into a home where dozens of people were attending the party. The shooting killed 18-year-old Mia Kritis and wounded three others.

Morales brother, Christopher Morales, 20, and 19-year-old Anthony Bauer, both of Sioux City, each are serving prison terms after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and three counts of reckless use of a firearm. Both must serve 35 years before they’re eligible for parole.

Christopher Morales admitted to firing the shots that killed Kritis and wounded the others.

Liliana Gutierrez, 21, of Sioux City, is accused of driving the three suspects to and from the shooting. She has pleaded not guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and three counts of reckless use of a firearm.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Sioux City Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0