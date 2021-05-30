Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck

MURRAY, Iowa (AP) — A third teenager has died after a freight train hit the pickup truck he was riding in with three other teens on Thursday, and the fourth teen remains hospitalized.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla said Saturday that Rylon Cook, 15, of Osceola had died from his injuries. Authorities had previously said that Brooklynn Eggers, 14, and Gavin Werner, 15, who were both from Murray, Iowa, had died at the scene of the crash in rural south-central Iowa.

Dinkla said the 16-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained hospitalized in serious condition.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at a railroad crossing just east of Murray. The Iowa State Patrol said the Chevy Silverado pickup truck the teens were riding in tried to cross a marked railroad crossing in front of a train, and the train struck the truck on its passenger side.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. No one on the BNSF train was injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0