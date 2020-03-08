Three Iowa coronavirus cases identified in Johnson County

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and their families, and our priority now is their full recovery and doing what’s necessary to contain the virus and to protect the health of all Iowans,” she added.

COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but cases have subsequently been identified in scores of countries, including the United States.

Reynolds said she has fully engaged the state emergency center. Homeland Security, Iowa National Guard and other state officials will begin staffing Monday to assist local jurisdictions because of Iowa’s developing situation.

“The most important thing that we can do right now is to remain calm, understand the situation and stay informed in the days and weeks ahead,” the governor said Sunday. “We’re still in the early stages of gathering all of the information necessary to fully assess the situation and to prepare for the next steps.”

State officials are not advising that any public events be canceled or modified as has happened in other states, but Reynolds said they will continually assess and reassess to determine if additional steps should be taken.