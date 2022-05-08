 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Three Iowa teens shot and injured at after-prom party

Three Iowa teenagers were shot and injured after some uninvited guests showed up to an after-prom party

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three Iowa teenagers were shot and injured after some uninvited guests showed up to an after-prom party.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said about 200 people were at the party before the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in the shooting, but they are all expected to survive. All three teens were being treated at local hospitals Sunday.

Parizek said the shooting happened during a fight that broke out after a group of uninvited guests arrived at the party, and several shots were fired.

No arrests were immediately reported Sunday morning, and police did not identify the victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa to pay $8M settlement to Illinois man hit by snow plow

An Iowa state board has approved an $8 million payment to an Illinois man who was left permanently disabled when he was hit in 2019 by a state Transportation Department snow plow. The Des Moines Register reports that on Monday, the three-member Iowa State Appeal Board approved the settlement to 64-year-old Terry Bunting of Viola, Illinois. Officials say Bunting was clearing the windshield of his semitrailer after pulling over on U.S. Highway 67 in Le Claire when he was hit by the blade of a passing plow. The impact caused acute kidney and spine injuries and multiple broken bones and left Bunting paralyzed. Experts estimated the cost Bunting’s future medical and other care could exceed $7 million, on top of the $1.25 million he's already accrued.

Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March. The company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions. In addition to shifting employees' jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa. The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 2022 Barstool Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News