POLK CITY, Iowa (AP) — A toddler pulled from a central Iowa lake over the weekend has died.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the 2-year-old girl died Tuesday morning at a Des Moines hospital.
The girl was with her family Saturday at Big Creek State Park, just north of Des Moines, when was pulled from Big Creek Lake just before 9 p.m. First responders performed CPR on the girl, who was flown by helicopter to the hospital.
Officials have not released the girl's name. An investigation into her death continues.