 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tornado confirmed near Gilmore City, others reported

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit near Gilmore City in north-central Iowa as a strong line of storms moved across the state Tuesday night into Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

GILMORE CITY, Iowa (AP) — A tornado hit near Gilmore City in rural north-central Iowa as a strong line of storms moved across the state overnight, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday.

The tornado was confirmed by a trained spotter southwest of the small town of Gilmore City and tracked several miles to the northeast, weather service meteorologist Rod Donavon in Des Moines said Wednesday.

Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of the state as the storms moved through, Donavon said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed. Survey teams were headed to those areas Wednesday to determine whether tornadoes had touched down and to verify the intensity of those storms.

There have been no reports of serious injuries with the storms. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office reported some homes and other rural buildings hit by the tornado near Gilmore City, the Des Moines Register reported.

People are also reading…

The storms that formed in Nebraska on Tuesday and moved east produced some hail and high winds, with some areas west of Lincoln, Nebraska, to the state's eastern edge reporting gusts of around 75 mph, bringing down tree limbs causing some roof damage.

Initial power outages in the storm were quickly resolved, with only scattered outages reported across Iowa by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Final suspect sentenced in New Year's killing in Sioux City

The last of four people involved in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Sioux City has been sentenced to prison. Twenty-one-year-old Liliana Gutierrez was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison for driving three gunmen to a house where a party was being held on Jan. 1, 2021. Police say the gunmen fired at least 27 shots into the house, killing 18-year-old Mia Kritis. Gutierrez, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in February to two felony charges of reckless use of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact. Police have said Gutierrez did not fire any shots. 

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Watch Now: Related Video

This giant, geological wonder known as 'Earth's bullseye' stuns all the way from space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News