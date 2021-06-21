Tornado damages buildings, lightning causes fire in Iowa

BERNARD, Iowa (AP) — A tornado damaged several buildings and knocked down power lines and trees in eastern Iowa Sunday night.

Most of the storm damage was reported in rural areas near the town of Bernard, and a lighting strike from the storm also caused a house fire near Dubuque. No injuries were reported.

Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said a tornado was spotted on the ground near the line between Dubuque County and Jackson County around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said several farm buildings were damaged were damaged in the area, including a 40-foot-by-60-foot building that was nearly knocked down. The storm also tore the roof off a cattle barn.

Lightning struck a home in a neighborhood just outside of Dubuque and started a fire in the garage. The family was able to evacuate the home safely, but the fire caused significant damage.

The storm also knocked out power in the city of Cascade and quarter-inch-sized hail was reported near Manchester, Iowa.

The National Weather Service plans to send a team out to survey the damage Monday to confirm there was a tornado.

