 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornado, storms cause damage in northeastern Iowa
0 Comments
AP

Tornado, storms cause damage in northeastern Iowa

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa (AP) — Officials in northeastern Iowa say a tornado caused significant damage, especially in the small town of Marble Rock.

KCRG-TV reports that emergency management officials cited power lines and trees knocked over after a tornado touched down about 6 p.m. Friday in the town of about 300 people. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

The Marble Rock Fire Department said several buildings were damaged south and east of town, and crops were damaged across the region.

Storm damage was also reported near the towns of Calmar and Monona.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRG-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News