SCRANTON, Iowa (AP) — At least a couple of tornadoes have been spotted in Iowa as storms rake the state, including one near the west-central Iowa town of Scranton.
Des Moines television station KCCI reports that spotters captured video of a tornado Wednesday afternoon touching down in a rural area near Scranton. And the National Weather Service says law enforcement reported a tornado near Eldora in north-central Iowa.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
News of the tornadoes came as the service issued a tornado warning for the area. The service also issued tornado watches for a swath of the state from around Fort Dodge southeast to the Illinois border.