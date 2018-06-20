Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SCRANTON, Iowa (AP) — At least a couple of tornadoes have been spotted in Iowa as storms rake the state, including one near the west-central Iowa town of Scranton.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that spotters captured video of a tornado Wednesday afternoon touching down in a rural area near Scranton. And the National Weather Service says law enforcement reported a tornado near Eldora in north-central Iowa.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

News of the tornadoes came as the service issued a tornado warning for the area. The service also issued tornado watches for a swath of the state from around Fort Dodge southeast to the Illinois border.

