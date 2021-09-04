Tourists, locals keeping Mississippi River cruises busy

During one trip a week ago, Kevin said he saw 87 eagles. Schadler described seeing ducks, eagles, pelicans and herons, as well as deer swimming and on the shore.

“It’s getting to see the river the way that Mark Twain saw the river,” Kevin said. “We go through sections of the river where there’s 20-something miles or 30 miles and no houses. Your phones don’t work between Savanna and Bellevue.”

Neis rides on the American Lady every week.

“It’s just a job where you have the greatest surroundings you can possibly have,” Neis said, saying that the sun and the fresh air create a positive energy.

Neis said the passengers on the American Lady come from all over the world. At the company’s office there is a map with pins showing that the boat has had passengers from every continent except Antarctica.

Neis said that the American Lady is having an extremely busy season and recommended that potential passengers make reservations ahead of time.

“Many of our cruises are selling out,” he said.

In order to get a master inland captain’s license, one needs 360 days of experience. That can take years to achieve, and many do it through an apprenticeship.