Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Salvation Army in Cedar Rapids is gearing up to help the less fortunate this coming holiday season.

Registration for the Salvation Army's Toys for Tots and holiday food assistance programs begins Monday and runs through Friday. Registration opens again Nov. 12 for Christmas food assistance.

Applications will be available at The Salvation Army. No appointment is necessary.

All households that meet the income guidelines of 185 percent of the poverty level are eligible to apply for food assistance. Households with legal custody of children to age 14 also qualify for the toy distribution.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Toys For Tots is a national program directed by the U.S. Marine Corps that has been active in Cedar Rapids since 1949. Last year, organizers distributed gifts to 2,214 needy children throughout Linn County.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments