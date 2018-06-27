Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DEXTER, Iowa (AP) — That's one way to burn calories.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that a semitrailer carrying chocolate from Hershey, Pennsylvania, caught fire Wednesday on Interstate 80 near Dexter in west-central Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the truck was headed westbound and had brake problems, eventually catching fire. The driver pulled off on the interstate onto a grassy area and was able to unhook the cab from the trailer before the trailer when up in flames.

There were no injuries, but the trailer and all of its chocolate were destroyed.

