Train advocates hopeful passenger service in Iowa's future

“There’s been a significant amount of legislative turnover since this was a big topic,” he said. “A reintroduction of the project and all of its merits would be helpful. Getting the governor on board would be promising.”

Iowa Rep. Mary Masher, D-Iowa City, said the payoff from the rail line should be apparent to all legislators, particularly if it can be extended all the way to the state’s largest city.

A car drives along Clinton Street past the former Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad Passenger Station, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. The station was built in 1898 and is located at 115 Wright Street.

“If you look at it as an economic engine for Iowa City and Davenport and even Des Moines, it creates destination points for people,” she said. “Suddenly a weekend in Des Moines or Iowa City is extremely affordable, as opposed to going all the way to Chicago. Entertainment. Bike trails. All those things we’ve been talking about making Iowa a destination point for people.”

Masher said she supported a passenger line going clear to Omaha if it meant getting the rest of the state behind the idea.