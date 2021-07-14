Transgender woman cancels Wyoming magic shows after threats

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A magician and comic has canceled performances at libraries in northeastern Wyoming because of online and phoned in threats over a social media post about her being a transgender woman, she said.

The Campbell County Library posted on its Facebook page that Mikayla Oz, 24, was cancelling shows planned for Wednesday and Thursday in Gillette and Wright out of safety concerns for herself, library staff and patrons, the Gillette News Record reported.

The fact that Oz is a transgender woman was shared on a social media post, leading to misinformation about her performances and calls to protest the events, library officials said.

Oz, who is from Des Moines, Iowa, has performed at libraries, schools and other events. She says the show she planned is family friendly and doesn't have an LGBTQ message.

She was initially willing to do her show despite some complaints, but then she started receiving violent and frightening threats online and by telephone, she said.

Library director Terri Lesley said her staff also received threats by a patron.