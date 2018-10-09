Try 1 month for 99¢

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — A March trial has been scheduled for an Iowa grandmother charged with killing a man in 1992.

Muscatine County court records say 55-year-old Annette Cahill, of Tipton, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Authorities say she used a baseball bat to kill 22-year-old Corey Wieneke. He was found dead on the floor of his bedroom in rural West Liberty in October 1992.

Police have said Cahill had been in a sexual relationship with Wieneke and that they had a heated argument about his involvement with another woman. A witness came forward last year, saying Cahill had implicated herself in the death in 1992, prompting authorities to re-examine the case.

Cahill is now a mother of three adult children and a grandmother of four. Her trial is set to begin March 4.

