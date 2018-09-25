WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A trial has been delayed for two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl in Waterloo.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 34-year-old Chad Little and 33-year-old Kristi Buss had been scheduled to go on trial Oct. 16. But a judge said Monday at a hearing that an undisclosed medical issue likely means Buss' defense won't be ready for trial next month and that a new defense attorney must be appointed. No new date was set.
Prosecutors say Little abused Buss' two children, and she didn't stop the abuse that led to Gracie Buss' death from blunt force injuries in May 2015.
Little's pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. She's charged with child endangerment resulting in death.
Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com