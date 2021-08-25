Trial moved for Iowa man charged in mother's fatal beating

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The first-degree murder trial of a Cedar Rapids man charged in the fatal beating of his mother last year has been postponed until next year.

Trial for George Deason, 51, had been set for November, but lawyers on both sides asked for more time to prepare, The Gazette reported.

Police have said Deason attacked 71-year-old Elsie Mae Deason in her home on June 30, 2020, and believe the attack was carried out in an effort to steal $50 from her.

Deason’s mother was found the next day with critical injuries, and she died as a result on July 23. Police said she had been severely beaten, likely with a battering weapon called a slapjack that police confiscated from Deason upon his arrest.

