Trial of Iowa teen accused of killing parents pushed to fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The trial of a Cedar Rapids teen charged with killing his parents has been pushed back to October.

Attorneys for 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton sought the delay, which a judge granted and set a new trial date for Oct. 18, The Gazette reported. Orton’s first-degree murder trial had been set to begin Tuesday.

Orton is charged as an adult in the Oct. 14 killings of 42-year-old Casey Arthur Orton and 41-year-old Misty Scott-Slade. Police have said the 17-year-old killed his parents with a knife and ax at their Cedar Rapids home and told investigators he did it “to take charge of his life.”

He remains jailed on a $2 million cash-only bond.

