Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 26 for a 20-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a Cedar Rapids resident during a drug robbery.

Linn County court records say Darius Alexander has pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery and conspiracy charges. He's accused of killing 18-year-old Christopher Arteberry Jr. on Sept. 30, 2016, during an attempt to steal marijuana from Arteberry. Police say Arteberry was stabbed in the parking lot of a Cedar Rapids apartment complex and later found inside an apartment.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A criminal complaint says Emily Young was driving Alexander that day. The 22-year-old has since pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact, and her sentencing is set for Dec. 19.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments