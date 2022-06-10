 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident's death

State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration

  • 0
Disability Treatment Iowa

FLE - This undated file photo shows the outside of the Glenwood Resource Center administration building in Glenwood, Iowa. State inspectors say the troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February from complications of acute dehydration.

 Kelsey Kremer - member, The Des Moines Register

A troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration, state inspectors said in a report.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors found that center staff failed to ensure that the man received at least 101 ounces (3,000 milliliters) of fluids every day, as ordered by his doctor.

The man — who had profound intellectual disabilities and cerebral palsy, among other conditions — was hospitalized for eight days in November for dehydration and a resulting kidney injury, according to the report filed May 24. The doctor's order included a directive for the staff to call a nurse to give him additional fluid through an abdominal tube if he did not drink the minimum daily amount.

The man was taken back to the hospital on Feb. 16 after a nurse at the center noted his mental status had changed, and he was lethargic, had high blood pressure and was experiencing “increased jerky movements.” A nurse practitioner noted his “lips were dry.”

People are also reading…

Two days later, the man died at the hospital. He had a severely high concentration of sodium in the blood, kidney failure and a urinary tract infection, all of which are results of acute dehydration, according to the report. It also noted the amounts of fluids the man was listed as ingesting on his daily activity record at the center and the lab results from the hospital “did not add up."

“Review of the fluid totals entered by staff revealed (the client) failed to reach the goal of 3,000 milliliters on 9 out of 15 recorded days in February,” the report said. The report blamed a lack of staff training for the failures.

The Glenwood center on Friday referred questions to the Iowa Department of Human Services, which did not immediately answer questions — including about whether any center staff faced discipline, termination or criminal investigation related to the resident's death.

It's the latest in a string of troubles at the center. In April, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the center will close by June 30, 2024. That came months after the U.S. Department of Justice issued a strong condemnation of the way Iowa treats people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In a December 2020 report, federal officials said the Glenwood center likely violated the constitutional rights of residents by subjecting them to human experiments, some of them dangerous.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City man pleads guilty to Capitol insurrection charge

A Sioux City man who promised to behead President Joe Biden and predicted “blood in the streets” has pleaded guilty to a single charge and faces up to six months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Kenneth Rader entered the guilty plea via video conferencing Tuesday before a federal judge in Washington. Rader was allowed to remain free on bond pending his Sept. 9 sentencing. Rader initially pleaded not guilty to four counts. In an agreement with federal prosecutors, the 54-year-old Rader pleaded guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol and prosecutors agreed to drop three charges. He was arrested Jan. 20 in Sioux City after the FBI received a tip from a relative.

Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives

A 47-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for detonating home made explosive devices on an Ankeny street last year. Chad Allen Williams, of Johnston, was sentenced Friday to federal prison for making a destructive device and being a drug user in possession of a firearm. Federal prosecutors say Williams admitted detonating the devices on May 12, 2021, and June 7, 2021. A third device was placed on a street on June 9, 2021, but it did not detonate. Prosecutors said that device contained a significant amount of shrapnel. When law enforcement searched Williams' house, officers found drugs, weapons and items to make the explosive devices.

Watch Now: Related Video

Paleontologists discover new carnivorous dinosaur and it could be Europe's biggest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News