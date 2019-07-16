DES MOINES — Then-candidate Donald Trump asked state party chairman Jeff Kaufmann in 2016 to publicly “disavow” the results of the results of the Republicans’ presidential caucus results.
The anecdote was first reported in national political reporter Tim Alberta’s new book, “American Carnage,” and was confirmed Tuesday by a Republican Party of Iowa spokesman.
Ted Cruz won the 2016 Republican caucuses with 28 percent of the tally. Trump finished second with 24 percent.
It was one of the few states Trump did not win on his march to the Republican Party’s nomination in the 2016 primary.
In the final days leading up to the 2016 caucuses, Cruz’s campaign left voice and text messages with supporters saying Ben Carson was set to drop out of the race and telling supporters to spread that news and urge Carson’s voters to caucus for Cruz. Carson did not drop out of the race until a month later.
Shortly after the Iowa caucus results were announced, Trump called Kaufmann from his plane at the Des Moines airport.
“You know what the Cruz people did. They threw the vote,” Trump said to Kaufmann, according to Alberta’s book. “I think you need to publicly disavow the result.”
Kaufmann said he could not do that, especially after Republicans mistakenly called the razor-close 2012 caucuses for Mitt Romney, only to eventually determine the actual winner was Rick Santorum.
“You should disavow the result,” Trump repeated, according to Alberta’s book. “Think about it, will you?”
A Republican Party of Iowa spokesman said the anecdote in Alberta’s book, which was published Tuesday, is presented with proper context and said the party does not plan to release a statement.
In the immediate days after the 2016 caucuses, Trump tweeted a handful of times about Cruz and the caucus results.
Separate tweets from Trump two days after the caucuses read, "Based on the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz during the Iowa Caucus, either a new election should take place or Cruz results nullified," and "The State of Iowa should disqualify Ted Cruz from the most recent election on the basis that he cheated-a total fraud!"