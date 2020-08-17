Trump plans Iowa visit Tuesday to view derecho damage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When President Donald Trump visits Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. Gov. Kim Reynolds wants to impress on him the “extensiveness” of the impact of last week’s hurricane-force storm that caused at least $4 billion in damages to homes, businesses and crops.
“Just the impact,” she said about what she wants Trump to see when he is on the ground in Iowa.
Trump called the governor Aug. 11 — the day after the storm — “but it was so early on that we didn’t have a full comprehension of the enormous amount of destruction and damage. Every day, we just continue to see more and more.”
On Monday, Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Iowa that triggered the release of federal funds to state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storm in 16 counties, including Linn and Johnson.
“I just approved an emergency declaration for Iowa, who had an incredible windstorm like probably they’ve never seen before,” the president told reporters on the White House South Lawn before boarding Marine One for a Midwest trip. “It really did a lot of damage.”
Reynolds filed the request for an expedited presidential major disaster declaration Sunday seeking nearly $4 billion — including $3.77 billion to cover crop damage in 36 Iowa counties hit hard Aug. 10 when a derecho with hurricane-grade wind gusts destroyed or extensively damaged an estimated 3.57 million acres of corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans.
Besides destroying or extensively damaging at least 8,273 homes at an estimated costs of $82.7 million, the storm also caused $100 million in damage to utilities struggling to return power to tens of thousands of customers still without.
The wide-ranging extent of the damage — Reynolds has included 27 counties in her state disaster declaration — is what she wants to impress upon the president.
“It’s hard to imagine when we talk about a derecho ... it’s such a rarity to happen in the Midwest,” she said.
Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Pete Gaynor called his tour Monday of the local storm damage “eye-opening in many ways. However, he declined to compare it with other disasters “because every disaster is unique.”
“For those who have never had a disaster before, this is the most catastrophic thing that’s happened in their lives,” Gaynor said.
The state’s disaster declaration application also sought $45.3 million in public assistance for Iowans in the storm’s path. However, that assistance to individuals and households is not included in the president’s declaration and remains under review.
“Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments,” according to the declaration.
“We’re already seeing additional counties that as they are doing their cleanup and assessment are starting to ask for additional assistance,” said Reynolds, who toured areas of Linn County with Gaynor. Those counties will be requesting state disaster aid, she said, and will be added to the presidential major disaster declaration.
She praised local officials and “heroic efforts” of state employees to gather the information needed for the presidential disaster declaration.
“We have it now,” Reynolds said. “Let’s move forward and get the power back on, let’s get the debris removed, let’s work with Iowans who need the additional resources, and start moving into recovery.”
Reynolds defended her administration’s approach to asking for federal help almost a week after the storm struck.
Asked about a two-day turnaround for an emergency declaration after a tornado hit Parkersburg in 2008, she explained that declaration was not as far-reaching as a major disaster declaration. Later, the state sought a major disaster declaration, which was approved as well as federal aid for recovery from historic flooding in Cedar Rapids and elsewhere.
Details of Trump's visit — including just when and where in Cedar Rapids — have not been yet disclosed.
A White House official said the president will meet with Reynolds, and also with state and local officials and Iowans affected by the storm.
“President Trump is committed to supporting Iowa’s communities and farms as we begin to restore, rebuild and revitalize those communities impacted by this tragic natural disaster,” the White House said in a statement.
