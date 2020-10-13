Trump rally first 2020 campaign event in Iowa as COVID numbers spiking

The rally is scheduled to be held outside at the Des Moines airport.

“The last thing we need is any person who may still be contagious with the virus holding a potential super-spreader event here in Iowa,” Mark Smith, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a statement. The president’s physician on Monday determined Trump is no longer infectious to others and that Trump has tested negative for the virus. “Iowans need a president who will put the health and safety of the country above their own ego. There is no argument: Joe Biden will be that president.”

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she plans to attend. On social media she encouraged other Trump supporters to as well. Republican former Gov. Terry Branstad, fresh off his return from China where he served as Trump’s U.S. ambassador over the past four years, also plans to attend.

“Gov. Reynolds looks forward to attending Wednesday’s rally that is taking place outside. She will continue to take precautions and is encouraging those attending to adhere to the public health steps the campaign is taking such as temperature checks, and the use of hand sanitizer and masks,” a spokesman for Reynolds’ campaign said.