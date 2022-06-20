 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tuition rates appear headed up at Iowa public universities

Students at Iowa’s three public universities may be paying more for tuition starting in the fall

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Students at Iowa's three public universities may be paying more for tuition starting in the fall.

The Des Moines Register reports that proposed tuition rates were presented at a virtual meeting of Iowa's Board of Regents on Monday. The proposal includes a 4.25% increase for resident undergraduate tuition at all three schools.

A final vote by regents is expected next month.

The meeting included comments from student government leaders at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. They called on the state Legislature to increase funding for their schools in order to defray tuition rates that have been steadily rising.

The Board of Regents requested $15 million in additional funding over the previous year to support higher education operations. Instead, the universities received $5.5 million for fiscal year 2023.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa

Authorities in western Iowa say a 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a motorcycle in the small town of Macedonia. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along Macedonia's Main Street. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Main and Dye streets when he was hit by a motorcycle. The boy was rushed to a Council Bluffs hospital, where he died. Officials have not released his name. Police say the 51-year-old motorcycle driver was not injured.

Bill puts two-year moratorium on new Iowa casino licenses

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses — a move the mayor of Cedar Rapids calls “disappointing.” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means regulators cannot issue any new licenses in Iowa until June 2024. Reynolds signed the bill Friday. The moratorium puts on hold plans for a potential $250 million, 160,000 square-foot entertainment and cultural arts complex at the site of now-demolished Cooper’s Mill near downtown Cedar Rapids. The Republican-led Iowa Legislature this year approved the two-year moratorium on new casinos, citing “gambling fatigue.”

Ex-Iowa police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of girl

A former eastern Iowa police officer has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year while he was on duty. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that 24-year-old Andrew Patrick Denoyer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual assault. Denoyer faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced July 29. His arrest in September came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer and four days after law enforcement launched an investigation into allegations that Denoyer had had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in May 2021 while he was on duty.

Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not fundamental right in state

Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not fundamental right in state

The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The court concluded Friday that a 2018 decision was wrong and should be overturned. The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion. A judge struck down the law in June 2021, citing the 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that declared abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The court reversed that decision and sent the case back to district court.

Second motorcyclist gets probation in drag racing death

A second motorcyclist has been sentenced to probation after a man died during a street race in Des Moines in October. The Des Moines Register reported Friday that 36-year-old Michael Crabb and 24-year-old Brady Joe Clausi both have now been sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide. Crabb was sentenced to three years probation May 27. Clausi, who was also charged with driving while barred and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, was sentenced to four years probation in April. Both men were charged after the Oct. 19 death of 37-year-old Kyle Houge. The three men were racing their motorcycles on Iowa Highway 28 when Houge struck a median and crashed.

Sheriff's deputy killed in head-on crash in southwest Iowa

Authorities say a Fremont County sheriff's deputy has died in a head-on crash in the southwestern corner of Iowa. The sheriff's office says in a news release that the crash happened early Tuesday afternoon along Highway 275 north of Hamburg, killing 37-year-old Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. Investigators say Richardson was in his patrol car traveling north when it collided with a southbound farm combine. A report by the Iowa State Patrol says the combine was wider than the width of the southbound lane, with one of its front tires operating over the highway's center line. The patrol says Richardson's car collided with that front tire, then rolled several times.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Being isolated changes our brain structure and could lead to other health problems

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News