Two accused of kidnapping man in Cedar Falls, burning him

A man and woman face charges for allegedly restraining a man while striking and burning him in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — A man and woman face charges for allegedly restraining a man while striking and burning him in Cedar Falls.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 46-year-old Donovan James Danielson and 32-year-old Nicole Elise Sage could face life in prison if convicted. Both were arrested Sunday on first-degree kidnapping charges and it wasn't immediately clear on Monday if they had attorneys.

Police say the suspects were armed with a handgun when they restrained the victim to a chair, gagged and burned him and struck him with blunt objects inside a Cedar Falls home.

The man later made his way to a motel and called police.

The suspects are jailed on $500,000 bond each.

