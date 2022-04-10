 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two dead, 10 hurt in Cedar Rapids night club shooting

Two people died and about ten others were hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Two people died and about ten others were hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub in downtown Cedar Rapids Sunday.

Cedar Rapids Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge. Police said officers who were patrolling downtown were able to respond quickly after the shooting was reported.

Police said there was no threat to public safety Sunday morning, but they didn't immediately announce any arrests. Investigators were still interviewing witnesses Sunday morning.

The names of the two people killed in the shooting and the condition of the people who were injured weren't released Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

