Two injured in shooting outside Des Moines bar

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Des Moines bar.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Wicked Rabbit Bar and Grille. Responding officer found two people injured in the parking lot. Police say one victim is in critical condition, and the other is stable.

No arrests have been made and police have not disclosed a possible motive in the shooting.

