Two men charged after fatal shooting in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Two men were charged Monday after a shooting left a 19-year-old Clear Lake man dead, police said.

Arthur Craig Lang died after gunfire Sunday between pedestrians and people inside a vehicle, police said.

Brandon Javon Mitchell, 25, of Mason City, was charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $100,000, the Mason City Globe Gazette reported.

And Daniel Martez Judon, 24, also of Mason City, was charged with intimidation with a weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

Court records indicate Lang, Mitchell and Judon were in an SUV that stopped an intersection next two pedestrians.

After a pedestrian approached the SUV, two people inside the vehicle got out. The second pedestrian started to approach the vehicle but then began shooting.

Judon and Mitchell fired at different, and one of the pedestrians was injured, investigators said. They then drove to the hospital, where Lang was pronounced dead.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Globe Gazette.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0