Two more deaths in Iowa blamed on COVID-19
AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Health Department on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19, and 317 additional confirmed cases.

WHO-TV reports that the latest deaths bring the total since the onset of the pandemic to 5,674. Of those, 2,225 were residents of long-term care facilities.

The state has reported a total of 345,676 positive cases.

The state health department says 174 people are hospitalized with the virus, an increase of two from Saturday. Of those, 41 are in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators.

