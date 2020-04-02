Two more Iowa coronavirus deaths confirmed

Two more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Iowa were confirmed Thursday by state public health officials.
The new deaths were both in Linn County, and were older patients, between the ages of 61 and 80.
That brings the total coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa to 11 since it first appeared here in early March.
The state also confirmed 66 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 614 cases.
A total of 74 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms, according to state public health data.
Linn County continued to lead all 99 Iowa counties on Thursday with 103 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 87 and Johnson County with 80. A total of 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.
A total of 326 women and 288 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range the highest with 226 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61 to 80 range with 178 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 168 positive results, another 34 over the age of 80 and eight below the age of 18, according to state public health figures.
Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to give the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus during her daily briefing Thursday afternoon at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.
According to the state public health department, the locations and age ranges of the 66 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus include:
• Allamakee County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80) years
• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Boone County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Bremer County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Buchanan County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Clay County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jefferson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Jones County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marshall County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Winneshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Woodbury County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
