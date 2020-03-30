Two more Iowans dead from coronavirus; outbreak confirmed in long-term care facility

Similar to the White House’s guidance, Reynolds has issued an emergency order advising Iowans to avoid groups of more than 10 and urging people to stay home when possible.

Reynolds, who participated Monday in a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence and other U.S. governors, said the White House expects to issue more guidance for states to use in dealing with the pandemic later this week, and she would wait to decide whether anything should change in Iowa’s approach.

“This isn’t going to be over in two weeks,” she cautioned. Public health officials said efforts to “flatten the curve” of the virus spread are multipronged. With up to 1,237 test kits now available at the State Hygienic lab, the prospects are likely that the number of cases will continue to rise and spread to all 99 counties.

The governor said Iowa still has a significant shortage of personal protective equipment, but she praised “inspiring” businesses for “stepping up” to produce and donate needed items like masks, face shields, gowns and gloves.

Iowa has pending orders for more than 2 million surgical/procedural masks, 500,000-plus N95 masks, 500,000-plus face shields and 250,000 gowns, Reynolds said. She noted there have been 153 deliveries by Iowa National Guard soldiers and others to all Iowa counties.