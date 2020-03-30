Two more Iowans die of COVID-19, count now stands at six

DES MOINES — At least six Iowans have died from the COVID-19 epidemic, including two elderly adults in Linn and Washington counties, state Department of Public Health officials report today.

According to IDPH officials, the two Iowans with COVID-19 who passed away Sunday night were an adult over the age of 80 of Linn County and another adult over the age of 80 from Washington County.

The health agency also has been notified of 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases in Iowa. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

To date, positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 56 of Iowa’s 99 counties, with Linn County now rising to the most cases at 71, followed by Johnson County with 70 and Polk County with 61.

Currently, 51 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms, while another 23 have been discharged and recovered. Another 203 Iowans who have tested positive have not required hospital treatment.