Two more Iowans die of COVID-19, count now stands at six

DES MOINES — At least six Iowans have died from the COVID-19 epidemic, including two elderly adults in Linn and Washington counties, state Department of Public Health officials report today.
According to IDPH officials, the two Iowans with COVID-19 who passed away Sunday night were an adult over the age of 80 of Linn County and another adult over the age of 80 from Washington County.
The health agency also has been notified of 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases in Iowa. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
To date, positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in 56 of Iowa’s 99 counties, with Linn County now rising to the most cases at 71, followed by Johnson County with 70 and Polk County with 61.
Currently, 51 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms, while another 23 have been discharged and recovered. Another 203 Iowans who have tested positive have not required hospital treatment.
A total of 227 women and 197 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range now the highest with 150 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61 to 80 range with 132 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 113 positive results, another 24 over the age of 80 and five below the age of 18, according to IDPH figures.
State officials list the locations and age ranges of the latest 88 individuals to test positive as follows:
• Audubon County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Benton County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)
• Cedar County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Crawford County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Dallas County, three adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years),
• Guthrie County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Iowa County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Jackson County, one adult (18-40 years)
• Jasper County, one elderly adult (81+)
• Johnson County, two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)
• Jones County, one adult (18-40 years)
• Linn County, nine adults (18-40 years), eight middle-aged adults (41-60 years), six older adults (61-80 years), six elderly adults (81+)
• Monona County, one child (0-17 years), one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)
• Polk County, two children (0-17 years), two adults (18-40 years), six middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
• Scott County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)
• Shelby County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, one adult (18-40 years)
• Van Buren County, one older adult (61-80 years)
• Washington County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years).
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found at the https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery Web site. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m.
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
COVID-19 Storm Lake school lunch
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.