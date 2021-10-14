Two people charged in death of 2-year-old Ames boy

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Two people have been charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy in April, Ames police said Thursday.

Trevin D. Nicholson, 25, of Centennial, Colorado, was charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. He was arrested Tuesday in Douglas County, Colorado, and is awaiting extradition to Iowa, police said in release.

Danielle M. Obrecht, 26, of Ames was charged with child endangerment causing death and is being held in the Story County Jail.

Court documents say Obrecht is the child's mother and Nicholson was her boyfriend, The Ames Tribune reported.

Ames police responded to a call of child having difficulty breathing on April 24. He was flown to a Des Moines hospital but died the next day.

A criminal complaint said Obrecht told investigators the boy was injured while Nicholson was watching him on April 17. Obrecht reportedly told police Nicholson said the boy fell off a booster seat at the kitchen table. She said she didn't seek medical treatment for him because she was afraid social services would take custody of her son.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0