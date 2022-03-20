 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Two people shot outside Des Moines bar; no arrests

Des Moines police say two people were injured in a shooting outside a bar

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people were wounded in a shooting after a dispute at a bar in Des Moines, police said.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the shooting occurred about midnight Saturday at a Whiskey River bar.

One man with a gunshot wound was taken from the scene to a hospital. He is expected to survive, The Des Moines Register reported.

A second man later walked into a West Des Moines hospital with a minor gunshot wound that Parizek said occurred in the shooting at Whiskey River.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at the bar, Parizek said. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Weekend Member Exchange Digest

AP-Iowa stories for March 19-20. Members using Exchange stories should retain bylines and newspaper credit lines. If you have questions, pleas…

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials say art school used as shelter bombed by Russians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News