Two teens charged as adults in death of Iowa teacher

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Two teenagers are being charged as adults in the death of a Fairfield High School teacher, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office said.

Investigators said Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher, was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at the Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, The Ottumwa Courier reported.

Two students at Fairfield High School, Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 16, and Jeremy Everett Goodale, 16, have been charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide.

Authorities have not said how Graber died or released other information about the case.

Graber, 66, taught Spanish classes at Fairfield High School since 2012. She previously taught in the Ottumwa Community School District.

Fairfield students were dismissed from classes Thursday and all classes on Friday were canceled, the district said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Ottumwa Courier.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0