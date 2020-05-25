Tyson Foods worker, 44, dies after long battle with COVID-19

After a week at Allen, Ayala was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for additional treatment that included prone ventilation.

Medhaug tested positive for the coronavirus on April 20 as he was helping coordinate his friend's care but experienced only mild symptoms.

Ayala had long been breathing with the help of a ventilator and was unconscious, but Medhaug said he believed his friend could hear his voice on video calls.

Doctors at UIHC believed that Ayala was unlikely to survive, and if he did, would not have a good quality of life. They also said that he might not survive an ambulance transfer to another hospital.

But Medhaug and Ayala's family were not ready to give up, saying they believed he might defy the doctors' predictions. Medhaug raised $1,200 to pay for the transfer earlier this month, and it went smoothly, he said.

Ayala, a native of Laredo, Texas who moved to Waterloo about 12 years ago to work for Tyson, showed some improvement at St. Luke's before his condition worsened, Medhaug said.