Tyson workers could get protections from upcoming proposals in Iowa Legislature

Wishman joined others in asserting that Iowa OSHA needs "very, very serious reform."

"When you’re being ignored by management, when you’re being ignored by all branches of government, and not only that — they’re actively doing things like passing liability bills — your only recourse is to go to OSHA," Wishman said.

Iowa OSHA is facing a federal complaint filed by the state's American Civil Liberties Union and other organizations. The complaint says OSHA did not do enough workplace inspections, does not employ enough inspectors and provides too little information to workers who file complaints.

Community organizer Alejandro Ortiz said Tyson executives should have better prepared for COVID-19 spreading in its facilities.

"They have a direct line to the governor. They have a direct line to the president. Workers hardly have a direct line to their human resources," Ortiz said. "It's really scary to see how much power this industry has in our state and, really, in our nation."

Ortiz said infections at the Tyson plant in Waterloo should hold as much weight now as they did in the spring. He said he feels there is “even less transparency" now from Tyson officials about infection rates.