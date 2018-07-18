GALVA, Iowa -- Travel on U.S. Highway 20 in Sac and Ida counties is about to become a little quicker.
The Iowa Department of Transportation expects to lift a detour between Galva and Early by noon Friday, ending a detour that took motorists six miles out of their way.
Instead of driving on the detour, motorists now will drive in two-way traffic on the highway's new westbound lanes while construction continues on the eastbound lanes.
Ida County Road M-25 south of U.S. 20 will remain closed until August.
The $215 million project to widen U.S. 20 from two to four lanes from Moville to Early remains scheduled for completion in October.