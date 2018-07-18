Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Highway 20 Galva detour
A pair of road construction trucks travel on U.S. Highway 20 near Galva, Iowa, in October 2016, prior to a detour being put in place Galva to Early. The Iowa Department of Transportation is expected to end the detour on Friday, and U.S. 20 traffic will travel head-to-head in the new westbound lanes while work continues to expand the highway to four lanes.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

GALVA, Iowa -- Travel on U.S. Highway 20 in Sac and Ida counties is about to become a little quicker.

The Iowa Department of Transportation expects to lift a detour between Galva and Early by noon Friday, ending a detour that took motorists six miles out of their way.

Instead of driving on the detour, motorists now will drive in two-way traffic on the highway's new westbound lanes while construction continues on the eastbound lanes.

Ida County Road M-25 south of U.S. 20 will remain closed until August.

The $215 million project to widen U.S. 20 from two to four lanes from Moville to Early remains scheduled for completion in October.

