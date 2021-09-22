UI hospitals head says virus surge leading to staff burnout

The UIHC is treating eight or nine children who were hospitalized with COVID-19, and its children’s hospital also has been slammed by kids with non-COVID-19 respiratory illnesses, Gunasekaran said. The combination has added additional stress to the system.

Hospitals in Iowa, as in many states, are facing significant worker shortages due mostly to the fact that the pandemic has stretched past 18 months and health care workers are retiring early, temporarily leaving or transferring to different jobs, Gunasekaran said.

“What I’m most concerned about is how much longer this pandemic is going to take and the toll that it has already taken on our healthcare workers,” he said. “We are paying a pretty heavy price in terms of the mental health of our workforce, in terms of the physical workload that they see day in and day out.”

All but one of Iowa's 99 counties has a high rate of spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state's vaccination rate has stalled, with 53.4% of its entire population fully vaccinated. That is the 23rd highest rate of any state, but it trails the national average of 54.8% and is far behind Vermont's 69%, which is the country's highest.

More than 3,000 Iowa children were among the state's roughly 12,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, according to state data released Wednesday.

