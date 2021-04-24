UI students ensure representative for Jewish students

Jewish students at Iowa say such instances go under-reported.

“I know that people just in general have struggled to find the right route to report anti-Semitic instances or to feel like they have resources to support them during the transition from maybe a more inclusive and more understanding population, such as the Chicago suburbs, to Iowa City,” said Chez, who is a junior.

Back home, she went to a public high school that taught Hebrew. In Iowa City, Jewish students feel isolated by comparison.

Creating the student government position doesn’t address the entire issue of anti-Semitism, said Michaels, who is also from the Chicago suburbs. But it’s a way to give Jewish students more decision-making power.

“I just think it’s a huge step to making Jewish students feel safer, and making, possibly, even more Jewish students feel comfortable enough to go to college here. I know from my area, a lot of people tend to go to schools that are (more) heavily populated with Jewish people,” she said.

The first attempt to get the representative added became entangled in politics and religion. Some student government members were concerned about the involvement of Iowa Hillel. Iowa Hillel is affiliated with Hillel International, which is widely seen as a pro-Israel organization.