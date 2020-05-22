UIowa health officials: Keep washing hands, social distancing, because it has worked

Sixteen more deaths were reported Friday, including the first COVID-19 death in Cerro Gordo County. That brings the state’s total to 64 this week and 419 overall at the time of the governor's news briefing, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Three deaths were recorded in Dubuque County and two each in Polk and Marshall counties.

By Friday evening, the number of COVID-19 deaths had grown to 433, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website.

A Test Iowa site will open in Marshall County, along with sites in Sioux Center and Burlington, Reynolds announced.

A Test Iowa site in Sioux City that opened May 4 closed on Friday. Reynolds said one in 11 Woodbury County residents have been tested, with a majority of the tests being done by Sioux City-area health care providers, who will continue to provide testing.

“Iowans are doing a great job. Continue to do what you’re doing and we’re going to continue to see the positive outcome,” Reynolds said.

Testing update

Key to that positive outcome, Reynolds said, will be an increase in the availability of testing.