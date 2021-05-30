UNI art gallery home to more than 4,000 artworks

In earlier days, the gallery was able to purchase pieces for the collection; many more are gifts from donors and artists themselves.

“It never stops,” said Taylor, who also serves as curator and has been at the gallery for about 20 years. “There are at least 20 to 30 new objects added to the permanent collection every year. That makes it a very broad-based collection, as well.”

Between 2012 and 2013, the storage space was retrofitted with mobile storage units to house the collection. “And we’re already running out of room for 3-D objects. We have to get creative how we store things, and we have artwork on display in buildings and offices around campus,” said Taylor.

Most donors have a connection, no matter how tenuous, to the university, the Cedar Valley or Iowa. Occasionally artworks arrive in bulk, for example, a collection of 200 objects gifted by Lois Iseminger that includes pieces by Chicago artists, and a New Art Examiner box filled with works by 25 artists. A collection of 400 ceramics by North Carolina artists in the Seagrove pottery tradition were given to the gallery by UNI graduate Dr. Lawrence W.S. Auld of Tarboro, NC.