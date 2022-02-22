Union: Davenport defense supplier worker strike to continue

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A labor strike that began last week at a Davenport defense contractor supplier will continue for at least another week, union leaders said.

A representative of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 6 said that Eaton Corp. has said company representatives won’t return to the bargaining table until March 1, the Des Moines Register reported.

The strike at the Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems factory in Davenport began Friday. It ensued after 98% of union members voted Thursday to reject a tentative agreement with the company over what union representative John Herrig said was the company’s offer of “sub-standard wages” and cuts to health care and retirement benefits.

Of the plant's approximate 900 employees, 365 workers are union members, according to a bargaining notice filed in December.

Katie Kennedy, a spokesperson for Eaton’s aerospace division, declined to confirm for the Register whether company representatives are staying away from talks until March 1, saying only that the company has “proposed dates to continue negotiations.”

The Eaton-Cobham Mission Systems factory makes airplane parts for defense contractors, including systems that allow planes to refuel while in the air. Eaton bought the company in June for $2.8 billion.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Des Moines Register.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1