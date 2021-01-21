Unions file OSHA complaint over no Capitol mask mandate

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver have not required masks to be worn and some GOP members do not wear them. Democrats are largely staying out of the building for caucus meetings and wear face coverings when in the building for votes.

The unions also complained that the Iowa House is not allowing public input via electronic remote means, which they said strips immune-compromised Iowans and those reluctant to expose themselves to the virus from public input.

The Senate allows testimony in committee meetings via an online system.

Whitver and Grassley said they've not had a chance to read the union complaint or letter.

Grassley said he believes House members and others are properly distancing or wearing a mask.

“I think we have we’re taking the precautions that we need to take,” he said.

He said a mask mandate isn’t enforceable because the only recourse for him might be to have the Iowa State Patrol remove a lawmaker or member of the public if they refused “and I’m not to the point where I feel comfortable going there.”

The Iowa House notified lawmakers on Jan. 15 of a positive coronavirus case.

Gov. Kim Reynolds requires masks for people in public spaces where social distancing isn't possible, but her mandate doesn't apply to the Capitol, which is under the authority of the legislative branch.

