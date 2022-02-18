Unique Wisconsin barn moved to fall attraction site

LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) — A unique, 60-foot round barn that has likely stood on land near Lancaster for 100 years or more has a new home several miles away at Vesperman Farms, a popular fall attraction.

The red barn drew plenty of attention this week as Heritage Movers of Grant County slowly hauled the structure over two days along private roads crossing six farms to get to its destination, the Dubuque (Iowa) Telegraph Herald reported.

Owner Kyle Vesperman said barn is expected to be the new showpiece of Vesperman Farms, which features a corn maze and pumpkin patch. It stood for decades on land owned by the Weisbenner family, and dates back to the early 1900s. When the Weisbenners bought the land in the 1930s, the barn was already there, Versperman said.

By 2019, it had lost much of its value as a farm building and there was talk of dismantling it.

“It was maintained, but it’s just become a non-usable building,” Vesperman said. “We’re giving it a new life.”

