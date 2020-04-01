University of Iowa Health Care pushing toward COVID-19 treatments

“This is expensive,” he said. “Instead of paying 50 cents a mask, we’re paying $8 a mask, and it’s the lost revenue that is really the major financial issue.”

He estimated COVID-19-related cuts and expenses would cost “$45 million to $50 million a month at this rate.”

“So it is a significant issue,” Jackson said. “We’re all hopeful that within a couple of weeks or more, we will peak and start going down. But if it goes on for a long time, this will be a real challenge financially, as well as with the capacity to see lots and lots of patients.”

Following month after month of reporting nearly full occupancy rates, Gunasekaran said, UIHC is “nowhere near our regular 90- to 95-percent occupancy that we would normally have.”

That’s good news for Iowa, in that it has more capacity for a surge of COVID-19 patients — plus a plan to convert other spaces and equipment if necessary.

But the lost revenue could be compounded after the crisis passes by changes in how people can pay — or not — for the delayed health care they’ll need.