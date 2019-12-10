University of Iowa lands $1.165B in utilities deal

“We count on the experience, we count on the knowledge base, and we count on all of them to come to Engie to help us to deliver the plan that we have for the partnership,” Cangucu told reporters following Tuesday’s meeting in Urbandale. “We need the people, so we’re going to start tomorrow on the journey to bring the employees to change.”

The UI has been investigating a potential public-private utilities partnership for more than a year in hopes of securing another source of revenue in light of waning state support, increasing competition for a shrinking pool of prospective students and pressure to limit tuition increases.

The partnership benefits the UI by allowing it to invest the majority of that upfront sum into an endowment it could pull from annually to support strategic initiatives. It benefits Engie by affording it a steady stream of income for five decades and access to tax benefits not available to the UI.

Officials also noted benefits more broadly.

“Over the next 50 years, it’s expected that the University of Iowa Energy Collaborative organization, the new organization that will provide these services, will pay $256 million in Iowa taxes that would have not been paid if this deal didn’t take place,” UI President Bruce Harreld said.