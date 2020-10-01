University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld retiring early

He said the search “could take additional time given the pandemic, so I wanted to announce my plans now so the board can begin right away.”

The board will hold a special meeting Monday to officially accept Harreld’s retirement and direct regents Executive Director Mark Braun to start looking for a search firm and convening a search committee.

Braun is expected to report on selection of a firm and committee members at the board’s November meeting.

Just last year, Harreld agreed to extend his five-year contract past its original expiration date of 2020 — bringing it through 2023 and tacking on an extra $1.33 million in deferred compensation, upping his eventual payout to $2.33 million.

His new contract, though, stipulated that should he retire before the end of the contract, he’d be due only the salary and benefits accrued to that point, and the board would have no obligation to pay additional compensation. But it may not be that simple.

“Determiners of his deferred compensation agreement are that he needs to stay in continuous employment for the board until 2023 in order for him to collect his deferred compensation,” Braun told The Gazette. “The only way he could collect it is if he did something else for the board after a new president was in place.”